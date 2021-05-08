Caspian Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $11.85 million and $55,887.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00793293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,563.33 or 0.09490569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

