Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 329,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,366. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

CBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

