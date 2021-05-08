CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post $23.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.39 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $96.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 359,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.92 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.