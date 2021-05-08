Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $240.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.