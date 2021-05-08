Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NYSE:CBOE opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.