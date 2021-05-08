CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.

CDK Global stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

