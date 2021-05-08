CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,230. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

