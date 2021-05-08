CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $200.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. CDW has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CDW by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in CDW by 10,701.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in CDW by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

