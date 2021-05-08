Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives €4.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.96 ($5.84).

CEC1 has been the topic of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.20 ($6.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ceconomy has a one year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

