Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $54.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

