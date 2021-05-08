Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Shares of CLLS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $34.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

