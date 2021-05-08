Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.34 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

