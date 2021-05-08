Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,596 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

