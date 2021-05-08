Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,243,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

