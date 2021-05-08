Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,221 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $140.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

