CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 4,627,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

