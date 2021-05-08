Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.420- EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 186,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,485. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

