Chad A. Mcdaniel Sells 300 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $298,884.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $119.45 on Friday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chase by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chase by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

