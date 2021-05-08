Chainlink Market Capitalization Hits $20.11 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $20.11 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

