ChainX Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $10.63 or 0.00018139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $82.08 million and $1.10 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00256016 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 69,528.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.22 or 0.01155911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 324.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.86 or 0.00752481 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

