ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $23.04. ChampionX shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 8,629 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 443,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

