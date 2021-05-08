Charah Solutions (CHRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Charah Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 115,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

