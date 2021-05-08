Chardan Capital Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target to $92.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

