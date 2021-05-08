Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chargepoint were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chargepoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Chargepoint stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

