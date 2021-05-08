Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $720.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as high as $686.21 and last traded at $686.21, with a volume of 2059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $675.79.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.75.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

