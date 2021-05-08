Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.73. Chegg has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -425.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

