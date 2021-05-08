ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 182,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 854,668 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $26.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

