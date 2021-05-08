Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CHMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CHMI opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

