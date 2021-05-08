China Renaissance Securities Begins Coverage on Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price target for the company.

NYSE EM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,157. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

