Chonk Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $49,272.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Chonk has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $49,272.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $239.33 or 0.00409479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

