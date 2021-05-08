Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

