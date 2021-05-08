Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 327,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,365. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

