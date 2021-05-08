CIBC Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$180.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSU. Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.56.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE:TSU opened at C$156.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.41. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$46.84 and a 52 week high of C$157.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.66.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.