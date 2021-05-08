Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

