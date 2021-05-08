Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

