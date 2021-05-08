Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $49.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of CG opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock valued at $115,703,069 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

