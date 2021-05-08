Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock traded down $18.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.