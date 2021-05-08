Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $372.50. 304,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,806. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $238.58 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.