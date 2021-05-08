Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.39. The company had a trading volume of 429,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $177.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.