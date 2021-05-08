Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Shares in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Separately, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 21,666 shares of iSun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $359,222.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,729,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $718,461.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,121,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191 in the last 90 days.

ISUN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 70,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67. iSun, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

