Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,286 shares during the quarter. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund makes up approximately 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASG. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 176,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,264. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.