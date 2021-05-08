Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,835 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QDEL traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,933. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

