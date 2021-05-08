Clarkson Capital Begins Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. 423,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $1,827,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $5,103,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

