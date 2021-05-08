Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $105.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

