CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%.

CLSK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 2,438,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

