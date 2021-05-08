Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

