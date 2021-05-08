Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.72 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

