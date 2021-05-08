Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $547.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

