Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $612 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.80 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

NYSE NET opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.