CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

